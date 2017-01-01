Ariel Winter's mother fears actress' provocative dressing is a 'cry for help'

{Modern Family} star {Ariel Winter}'s mother {Crystal Workman} is worried her actress daughter's provocative way of dressing is a "cry for help".

The 19-year-old actress and her mother haven't spoken for the past five years, with Ariel taking Crystal to court when she was just 14 years old, claiming she had been emotionally and physically abused. Her older sister Shanelle Gray was granted custody of Ariel until she turned 18.

Ariel has been hitting headlines in recent months with her revealing outfits, which she regularly defends in lengthy posts on social media, and in an interview with U.S. TV show Inside Edition on Tuesday night (19Sep17), her mother Crystal revealed she thinks there is a deeper meaning to the actress' sartorial choices.

Referring to the racy outfits, Crystal said: "I just want to see her have respect for herself and have some class. That one in particular, where her leg is raised and she’s holding a martini glass, I saw it and all I could do was cry and feel bad for her.

"(In my opinion) Ariel is starving for attention. I feel that this is a cry for help from my child."

Crystal's interview came after Ariel gave an interview to the Hollywood Reporter in which she accused her mother of "sexualising" her by dressing her in overtly revealing looks. Her admission led to backlash from some fans, who said she couldn't blame her mum for continuing to look like a "whore", to which Ariel responded with another Instagram post on Monday night.

"I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old," she stated. "I wasn't an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you're told regardless of what is good for you.

"I'm an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity. And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn't mean I'm unintelligent or that I'm talentless or that I have no self respect."

Regardless of Ariel and Crystal's clearly differing opinions about her fashion choices, the actress' mother is keen for them to put their issues behind them once and for all.

In a direct message to Ariel, Crystal said: "It’s time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter."