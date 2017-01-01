Pamela Anderson isn't dating Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has confirmed that she "loves" WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but is in a relationship with someone else.

The former Baywatch star was linked to the controversial Australian, who has lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012, earlier this year (17) when she declared her love for him in an online letter.

She has played coy on the romance rumours ever since, but during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (20Sep17), she revealed that although she loves Julian platonically, she has a "romantic partner".

"We're friendly, yes. Very friendly. I love Julian. He's one of the most interesting people I've ever met. He's very brave. And then there's nothing sexier than courage," she said.

When pushed if it was a romance, she replied,"I wouldn't call it romance. I have romance in my life. Can one man do it all? That's what I want to know. One for conversation, one to be a lover. I'm very lucky."

She was asked if she was in love with him, and she added, "In love with Julian?! I love him. No. I have a romantic partner" before joking, "He's terribly jealous (of Julian)... I'm kidding."

Pamela praised Julian even more during her interview, calling him a "freedom fighter" who is "one of the most important people in the world" as he is trying to give true information to the public.

The 50-year-old didn't reveal who her partner was, but she was most recently linked to French soccer star Adil Rami after they were pictured enjoying dinner together at La Gioa restaurant in St. Tropez, France in June (17). In the photos published online, Pamela and Adil were seen embracing and drinking wine during the night out.

Pamela told the presenters, "I'm in love now and I forget the past. I live day to day. I'm happy now."