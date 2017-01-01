Health officials update prostate care guidelines thanks to Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is glad he went public with his prostate cancer battle because raising awareness about preventative care has prompted U.S. health officials to amend their guidelines regarding the disease.

The Zoolander star only opened up about his 2014 diagnosis last year (16), when he told U.S. radio host Howard Stern he had been diagnosed at the age of 48, and promptly underwent surgery to remove his prostate.

Stiller was lucky his doctor had encouraged him to have regular prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests to detect any irregularities, and he subsequently used his experience to urge other men to be pro-active about their prostate health.

"I'm three years now cancer-free," he smiled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I'm really happy that getting the word out there with the PSA test has actually made a little bit of a difference, I think."

Ben reveals he often gets stopped by fans grateful for his words of advice, and it's even inspired an amendment in the official recommendations made by U.S. medical experts.

He added, "The United States Preventive Services Task Force has changed their guideline (about prostate cancer prevention care) and recommended you speak with your doctor about taking the test, so I think that's a good move."

Ben, now 51, previously told Stern the cancer diagnosis came as a real shock as he had no family history of the disease.

"It came out of the blue for me," Stiller confessed. "I had no idea."

"It's surreal," the father-of-two recalled upon receiving his test results. "It's not something that I was really thinking about. It wasn't on my radar at all, and if it wasn't for this (PSA) test... I don't know if I would have had as easy a course of treatment or the prognosis that I did have."