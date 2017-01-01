Kevin Hart's alleged sex tape partner stages press conference

The woman at the centre of Kevin Hart's sex tape scandal has gone public, insisting she's not the one trying to extort the comedian for millions.

Montia Sabbag, who claims to have had an "intimate relationship" with the Ride Along star last month (Aug17), joined celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom for a news conference on Wednesday (20Sep17), and made it clear she's also a victim and is not demanding any money from Hart.

"I am not an extortionist," she said. "I had nothing to do with these recordings."

She added, "I'm truly sorry for any involvement I had in this."

She also corrected reports suggesting she's a stripper, while Bloom revealed her client will be launching her own police investigation into the sex tape drama following the press conference.

Sabbag did not reveal the identity of the person or persons she thinks made the recording, but her attorney made it clear it's a felony to sneak cameras into a private hotel suite and record a sex act.

Bloom, the daughter of top lawyer Gloria Allred, announced the news she would be representing Sabbag in a tweet on Tuesday.

Hart recently came forward about a multi-million dollar extortion attempt over the sex tape and the matter is under investigation by the FBI.

Over the weekend, the comedian issued an emotional video apology to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and children, claiming someone was trying to make a "financial gain" from his indiscretions.

Eniko has reportedly forgiven her husband for his infidelity.

Meanwhile, Bloom has been busy of late - she represented Blac Chyna in her custody battle with Rob Kardashian, Kathy Griffin and one of the women accusing Usher of passing on a sexually transmitted disease.