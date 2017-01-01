Jason Isaacs appalled to find Sean Spicer living it up with stars at Emmys party

Defiant Jason Isaacs has defended his decision to put Emmy bosses on blast for welcoming former White House press secretary Sean Spicer to Sunday's (17Sep17) prizegiving.

The Harry Potter star, who will soon be seen in new TV series Star Trek: Discovery, hit the headlines earlier this week when an Instagram post of his attack on Spicer and Emmy organisers went viral.

The actor described the former White House press secretary as a "poisonous purveyor of lies" with "the aura of a giant festering abscess", and admitted he was sickened to spot Donald Trump's former press aide living it up at an after-show party.

"Hoping to forget politics for one night and bask in other people's glory at the #Netflix #Emmys party and who do I spot at the bar late at night but the poisonous purveyor of lies #SeanSpicer," Jason wrote.

"What were the Emmys thinking celebrating this modern day Goebbels, who was the thuggish face of Orwellian doublespeak just moments ago? Three surprising things about him: 1) He comes about up to my nipples 2) He doesn't think he should hide himself under a rock from shame for the rest of his life. 3) He's deeply unattractive, from the inside out. Has the aura of a giant festering abscess."

And Isaacs wasn't backing down at the Star Trek: Discovery premiere on Tuesday (19Sep17), telling TV Guide he had no regrets about his post or the fact he compared Spicer to one of Adolf Hitler's right-hand men, Joseph Goebbels.

"I think I only said what a million people were thinking," Isaacs told TV Guide. "The people in the room, the people who were in the party and the people who were watching at home thought it wasn't funny. And he's not funny and the things he's standing for, the things he represented, the things he advocated and even the things he didn't believe, but said anyways are not funny and maybe shouldn't have been satirised."

Spicer stunned the Emmys audience and viewers at home when he appeared onstage during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue and assured the comedian this year's Emmys would be a ratings hit.