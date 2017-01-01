Laurence Fishburne's estranged wife confirms split

Actress Gina Torres has confirmed she and Laurence Fishburne have called it quits on their marriage.

The Serenity star reveals the pair ended its 15-year union last year (16) and there are no hard feelings between them following the split.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year," the 48-year-old Suits actress wrote in a statement to ET Online. "There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected."

Gina shares daughter Delilah, 10, with The Matrix star, and she is also stepmother to two children from his previous relationships. She insists the family is still loving and close despite the separation.

"Our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side," she added.

Fishburne and Torres tied the knot in 2002 and made their last public appearance together in December, 2015. The former couple also has a dynamic working relationship, having appeared together onscreen in The Matrix Reloaded. They also portrayed a married couple on TV drama Hannibal between 2013 and 2015.

It seems Gina has already moved on romantically after she was snapped embracing and kissing a mystery man during a lunch date at the Sweet Butter cafe in Los Angeles last week (ends17Sep17).