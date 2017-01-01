Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin had to get married on her birthday

Actor Ben McKenzie had no choice but to wed his Gotham co-star Morena Baccarin on her birthday, because it was the only date available for the couple's dream location.

The Deadpool star will now celebrate her birthday and her wedding anniversary on 2 June, after exchanging vows for the second time this summer (17).

"We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful," the new husband tells U.S. talk show host Harry Connick, Jr. "When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defence, the only date available was my wife’s birthday.

"It is sweet, or so I thought... and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special.

"The good news is if I do it right, it’s going to be a great year every year. If I hit June 2nd we are good but if I forget anniversary and birthday, it’s going to be a bad year."

The Gotham co-stars fell in love on the set of the TV show and they went public with their romance in September, 2015.

Ben and Morena welcomed their first child together, daughter Frances, in March, 2016, before becoming engaged.

The marriage is Ben's first and Morena's second - she was previously wed to filmmaker Austin Chick, the father of her three-year-old son Julius.