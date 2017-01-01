Jake Gyllenhaal yearns for fatherhood

Jake Gyllenhaal's role as a doting uncle has made him yearn for a family of his own.

The Brokeback Mountain star's sister Maggie Gyllenhaal and her actor husband Peter Sarsgaard share two daughters and he admits bonding with 10-year-old Ramona and five-year-old Gloria has made him think about his own plans for fatherhood.

"I want to continue becoming more of an adult than I already am," the 36-year-old tells People magazine of his goals for the future. "Hopefully with a family of my own."

In the meantime, the actor is happy to continue spoiling Maggie's kids.

"My sister has raised two beautiful daughters. They are the most amazing girls," he gushes, revealing he loves to give the youngsters sugary treats.

Jake continues, "It's fun to send them home with a lot of candy, because it was almost like, 'Enjoy it, Mags!' A little payback for being the sister who made me perform weird shows at our parents' dinner parties."

The star's family plans are currently on hold as he looks for love, following failed romances with the likes of Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, and Taylor Swift, and if there's one thing he has learned from such high-profile relationships, it's accepting the fact there will always be unfounded gossip about his personal life.

"I've learned to have a real sense of humour about things," he says. "There will always be opinions. I think I've made my peace with that."

Jake proved he was game to poke fun at himself on Monday (18Sep17), when he took part in a Facebook Live question and answer session with Jeff Bauman, the Boston Marathon bombing survivor the actor portrays in his new movie Stronger.

During the chat, Jeff, who lost both of his legs in the 2013 tragedy, cheekily made reference to Jake's brief romance with Taylor as he asked, "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?"

"For me, or about it?", Jake responded, to which Jeff clarified, "For you. Like a country song."

Considering it for a brief second, Jake then dodged having to answer the question directly by remarking, "She sort of moved more into pop now."

Jake and Taylor dated for three months between 2010 and 2011, and he reportedly inspired the pop star's tracks We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, All Too Well, and The Last Time, which all featured on her 2012 album Red.