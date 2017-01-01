Kylie Jenner pulled out of Today show interview at the last minute - report

Kylie Jenner reportedly dropped out of her family's interview on the Today show on Wednesday (20Sep17) because she was worried about having to answer potentially tough questions.

Kylie's sister Kendall, mum Kris, and half-sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian sat down for an interview with Megyn Kelly to promote the upcoming 10th anniversary special of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK), but Kylie was noticeably missing from the line-up.

The 20-year-old's absence surprised fans as she was photographed at the studio with her family on the day the interview was filmed in April and had even posted a video of herself on the Los Angeles set on Snapchat.

According to New York Post gossip column Page Six, the reality star was meant to be part of the interview, Megyn's first major celebrity chat since leaving Fox News for NBC, but she got cold feet about the questions the host might ask and pulled out.

"She was all set to do the interview with her sisters, and she arrived to the location, ready to go," the source said. "Then she bailed at the last minute because she thought the questions were going to be too tough."

However, Kylie didn't go without a mention during the chat, as Kendall brought up her successful Kylie Cosmetics business when they were talking about the criticism they receive.

"My little sister has an insane business and anyone who says they don't want their kid to be like that, and have an insane business at 19, and literally be so successful, is insane to me," Kendall said, while her mum Kris added, "And like Kylie, for example, she employs 500 or 600 people."

The anniversary specials airs on Sunday and the next season of KUWTK will premiere the following week.