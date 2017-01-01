Kevin Hart and wife hosting $118,000 baby shower amid sex tape scandal

Kevin Hart and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish are hosting a $118,000 (£87,462) baby shower in the middle of the comedian's sex tape scandal.

The actor has been in the media in recent weeks due to allegations that he cheated on his 33-year-old wife with Montia Sabbag, who claims to have had an "intimate relationship" with the Ride Along star last month (Aug17). A intimate video of the pair emerged and sparked an extortion investigation by the FBI, but Sabbag has insisted she had nothing to do with the recording.

Now Kevin and Eniko are putting the scandal on hold to celebrate the impending birth of their child, with a Lion King themed shower at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California, on 1 October.

According to TMZ.com, who claim to have seen papers detailing the event, the venue will be decked out with leopard print and pictures of wild animals, while a family picture showing "a silhouette of pregnant Eniko" will take centre stage.

There will also be an "Experience Bar" at the shower, where guests can dress up like tribal warriors and try out exotic foods. Prizes will be able to be won at a game show similar to The Price Is Right, with the whole event set to music from The Lion King.

The baby shower is set to cost a staggering $117,855 (£87,355), with $1,500 (£1,111) of that going on a chimpanzee in a diaper.

Kevin recently came forward about a multi-million dollar extortion attempt over the sex tape and issued an emotional video apology to Eniko and his children, claiming someone was trying to make a "financial gain" from his indiscretions.

Eniko has reportedly forgiven her husband for his infidelity.