Kate Bosworth: 'My stepdaughter reminds me of my angst-ridden teenage years'

Kate Bosworth's teenage stepdaughter reminds her of how "angst-ridden and horrifying" she found that part of her life.

The 34-year-old actress is married to 46-year-old producer Michael Polish, who shares 18-year-old daughter Jasper with his ex Jo Strettell. Speaking about her family situation with Who What Wear magazine, Kate admitted that watching Jasper grow up in a constant reminder of the difficult teenage years she went through.

“My stepdaughter is just entering her 20s, and I’m reminded of how angst-ridden and horrifying that decade is," she told the publication. "It’s a lot of fun but also just riddled with anxiety. I don’t have many regrets, but I do feel like I learned a lot from that decade and have implemented those lessons into my 30s."

While Kate has starred in films such as The Rules of Attraction and Superman Returns, she has also made a name for herself as a producer in recent years. She and Michael have set up their own production company Make Pictures Productions, and the blonde star is thoroughly enjoying her new role.

"Producing was a quick fit for me; I think it’s just the way my brain compartmentalises things," she explained. "I felt like I was born to fill that role, almost more so than acting, in a way, and that’s a wonderful realisation because I love being in front of a camera. But I thrive more when I’m able to be a partner in some way.

"I’m a very solution-oriented person and a very results-driven person, and I will not stop until I accomplish my goal. I think part of my DNA is wanting to make something as great as it can be - I was the overachieving academic in school too - so now, coming to this (producing) with a certain amount of confidence and experience, I’m just excited to push it.”