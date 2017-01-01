NEWS Kellan Lutz engaged Newsdesk Share with :







Twilight star Kellan Lutz is reportedly engaged to TV host Brittany Gonzales.



The actor and Brittany were reportedly overheard discussing plans for their upcoming nuptials in New York City on Thursday (21Sep17). According to Us Weekly magazine, Brittany was also spotted wearing an engagement ring.



"A woman sitting outside having breakfast shouted Kellan's name and he walked over to her with Brittany," a source tells the publication. "She was congratulating them and asked them if they were getting married in New York or L.A. They walked into the restaurant and when Brittany opened the door I could see her large engagement ring!"



Kellan and Brittany have been private about their relationship, but last year (16) the actor gushed about her on Instagram.



"2016 has been an amazing year and I thank God for all that he has blessed me with," he wrote alongside a picture of their hands interlocked. "The biggest blessing has been finding the love of my life and the ONE he has promised me..."



He added: "Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife. I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn't know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways."



"I now know what true love looks like! I knew it the moment I saw her," he continued. "She is the love of my life... She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with. Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know! I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less..."



Kellan previously dated actress AnnaLynne McCord and split from on/off girlfriend Sharni Vinson in the summer of 2013. He was also linked to Miley Cyrus and Playboy Playmate Brittny Ward.

