Selma Blair adopts new dog

Selma Blair has adopted a new dog a month after her pet Ducky died.

The Hellboy star took to Instagram last month (Aug18) to reveal she had put her beloved Chihuahua-pug mix to sleep because the 13-year-old was suffering following an accident.

Blair adopted Ducky from a shelter in 2015 and now she has brought home another dog.

"And so we have begun another dog love adventure," she writes on the social media site alongside a picture of her new pet playing with her six-year-old son Arthur. "Cappuccino Houston (Cappy) entered our lives a few weeks ago. She is a shy dog, and much patience and work is being done. But, already bonded with Arthur, she is a kind and dear girl."

The actress continues: "She is almost still a pup herself. And has already weaned her own babies. Now she has another needy young one. Arthur. And it is just what we all wanted. Thank you for all the help @angelcitypits."

Earlier this year (17), Selma opened up about the close bond Arthur and Ducky shared.

"They love each other very much, but it's very much brother and sister," she told People magazine in March (17). "My boy just wants to squeeze her as tight as he can and play games and have pillow fights, and that ship has sailed for Ducky. But she's done great with it (sic)."

"She cuddles with Arthur," the proud mum added. "She loves Arthur the most when he's asleep, but she gladly goes to him and sits on his lap any chance she gets! They both have a deep love for each other."