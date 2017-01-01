Chrissy Teigen offers John Legend's underwear in exchange for bananas

Chrissy Teigen offered fans a bunch of goodies including husband John Legend's underpants if they could provide her with brown bananas for her recipe on Thursday (21Sep17).

The model was in need of six brown bananas to make her banana bread so she took to Twitter to ask her followers if they could help her out, and offered a set of rewards in exchange for the food.

"if u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear and a Becca palette," she tweeted. "Please send me a photo of u holding the bananas, giving the peace sign."

She was inundated with pictures of fans with bananas and Chrissy responded to some by saying the bananas weren't brown enough, some who didn't have the right amount and others who lived too far away.

Even actress Ruby Rose got involved by writing, "I have 3... if I cut them in half and sew the edges I have 6. My dog is brown and I can dress is in a banana costume...". Chrissy offered her some of the finished banana bread, but Ruby declined because she's vegan.

After picking a fan named Meg, who had five brown bananas, Chrissy wrote, "banana submissions are now closed. thank you guys so much I will send the runner ups some banana bread once done."

She shared a picture of Meg giving Chrissy's assistant, her mum, the bananas in freezer bag as her mum gave Meg a pair of Calvin Klein underpants, Chrissy's book Cravings and a make-up palette.

"The deal has been done. thank you, @bymeg!!!! already home. that was...so fast. I will now do all grocery shopping like this," Chrissy wrote.

However, after she began making the dish, she realised she didn't have enough so she started her quest again, sending her mum on another trip to a fan's house.

"This is no longer my banana bread. this is *our* banana bread," she joked, later sharing a video of the finished dish.