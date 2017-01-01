Kim Kardashian suffered miscarriage scare with daughter North

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feared they had lost their daughter North in a miscarriage after their doctor struggled to find a heartbeat during an early pregnancy check-up.

The couple became first-time parents when little North was born in June, 2013, but reality TV star Kim reveals they suffered a big scare in late 2012 - and it made for a miserable holiday season.

"At one point, I thought I had had a miscarriage," Kim confesses in a preview of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, which premieres on Sunday (24Sep17). "I was pretty certain and even a doctor told me there was no heartbeat and said, 'You have had a miscarriage.'

"It was around Thanksgiving and it was the worst Thanksgiving ever."

Kim was even told she would have to return to the medical office to have the foetus surgically removed, so she was stunned when she subsequently discovered her unborn child was alive and well.

"I was on the monitor and he (the doctor) was like: 'There's a heartbeat!'"

The news came as a huge relief for Kim as she had already been suffering with placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the placenta grows into the muscle of the uterus, but North was eventually born without any complications.

Kim also struggled through the same condition while she was pregnant with her son Saint, who was born in December, 2015.

She and Kanye, who wed in 2014, are now reported to be expecting their third child via a surrogate mother, although the 36-year-old beauty has so far avoided giving a firm answer about the speculation.

When quizzed about the claims earlier this month (Sep17), she hinted the rumours were true by cryptically telling E! News, "I've definitely seen a lot of things (about the surrogacy rumours), we've never confirmed anything. So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will."

"We have not confirmed it, and that's that," she added.

Reports suggest the unidentified surrogate is carrying a baby girl for Kim and Kanye and is due to give birth in January (18).