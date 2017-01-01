Leonardo DiCaprio investing in medical technology company

Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in medical technology company MindMaze.

The Revenant star has also joined the company's board of advisers, whose experts have created a technology that is able to capture brain activity. They are now looking to expand into virtual reality technology and have secured a new round of funding, which includes an undisclosed amount of money from DiCaprio.

MindMaze was launched in 2012 and initially focused on medical applications.

"MindMaze technology has already impacted the lives of many of people (sic), and it is poised to define the way we will experience and create content in the future," a statement from the actor reads. "I am excited about the possibilities of MindMaze's technology, especially for its potential to be a driving force in media and entertainment in the years to come."

"We are already seeing immense potential for the application of our technology outside of healthcare, specifically in entertainment, sports and social VR (virtual reality)," Dr. Tej Tadi, CEO and founder of MindMaze, adds. "As we continue to gain traction in these industries, the addition of Leo to our advisory board is a vote of confidence in our technology and road map for ushering in a new age of interaction between humans and machines."

It's the latest addition to DiCaprio's portfolio of investments. He has also used his funds to support organic beverage start-up Runa, for which he also sits on the board of advisers, as well as mattress firm Casper, sustainable food company LoveTheWild, and data analytics company Qloo, among many others.