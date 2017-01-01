NEWS Kylie Jenner pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner is preparing to become a mother at the age of 20, according to multiple reports.



Sources tell TMZ.com Kim Kardashian's little sister is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, who she began dating in April (17), shortly after calling it quits with her on/off boyfriend Tyga.



Reality TV star-turned-make-up mogul Kylie is due in February (18), according to People.com.



"They started telling friends a few weeks ago," says a source close to the couple. "The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!"



Another insider adds, "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she's ever been."



Representatives for Kylie and Travis, 25, have yet to comment on the claims.



The baby news may come as a surprise to fans, but some have since noticed Kylie, who is famous for sharing selfie after selfie online, has been sharing old photos of herself on social media of late, and is often now only pictured from the chest up or wearing baggy clothing.



If the pregnancy news is true, Kylie and Travis' kid won't be the only new addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan - Kim and her husband Kanye West are reportedly expecting their third child through a surrogate mother. Their baby is said to be a girl, a little sister for four-year-old daughter North and their son Saint, who turns two in December (17).

