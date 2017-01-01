Audrina Patridge wants ex out of her house

Former The Hills star Audrina Patridge is asking a California judge to kick her estranged husband out of their marital home so she can reclaim her property.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from Corey Bohan on Wednesday (20Sep17), two days after obtaining a temporary restraining order against the BMX dirt bike rider following an allegedly violent argument with the father of her one-year-old daughter Kirra.

Audrina subsequently accused Corey of violating her protective order less than 24 hours after it was granted by allegedly refusing to leave their Irvine, California house when she arrived to pick up some possessions.

She claims he had video cameras installed throughout the house to monitor what she was taking, and swore at her when she protested his presence.

According to TheBlast.com, the 32-year-old, who has been staying with her parents in recent weeks, is now calling on the judge overseeing the nasty divorce battle to have her ex removed from the home she is still paying for.

Audrina included a copy of the former couple's pre-nuptial agreement in her new filing, which makes it clear they each get to keep any assets they had when they entered the relationship. The contract, signed a month before their November, 2016 wedding, entitles the star to keep the Irvine pad, which is valued at $1.8 million (£1.33 million), as well as $180,000 (£133,100) in household furnishings, among other assets.

Audrina is already seeking primary physical and legal custody of baby Kirra, as well as a ruling preventing Bohan from claiming any spousal support, as they had previously agreed in the pre-nup, and from taking their child to his native Australia.

Meanwhile, Bohan has responded to Patridge's restraining order violation accusations, insisting his father-in-law Mark was the one who tried to pick a fight with the athlete when he accompanied his daughter to collect her things.

Bohan claims they barged into the house after giving him just 15 minutes' notice via text message, and during the encounter, he told Audrina and her dad to "stop harassing" him.