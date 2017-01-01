Meghan Markle's ex pens royal TV comedy about divorce

Meghan Markle's producer ex-husband is drawing from the actress' real-life romance with Prince Harry for a new TV comedy about divorce.

Trevor Engelson was married to the Suits star from 2011 to 2013, and last year (16), it was revealed Meghan had been quietly dating the youngest son of Prince Charles.

As rumours about an impending royal engagement continue to swirl, Engelson has been inspired by aspects of his ex's life for an as-yet-untitled project, which has received a pilot order from executives at America's Fox network.

The comedy series will revolve around a divorced American dad who has to work with his ex-wife to share custody of their kids. The situation is further complicated as the woman moves on from the split by marrying a British prince, according to Deadline.com.

Engelson, a former talent manager, developed the show with Dan Farah, who got his pal thinking when he mused what life would be like for him if he and Meghan had started a family prior to their divorce.

They will produce the show with Jake Kasdan and Modern Family's executive producer Danny Zuker, who was also tapped to write, with Speechless director Christine Gernon calling the shots on the project.

Meghan, who doesn't have children, is not personally involved in the comedy, which will feature all fictional characters.

The TV pilot news emerges as the Los Angeles-born actress is reportedly preparing to relocate to London and move in with Harry. The couple began dating after meeting in Toronto, Canada - where Meghan films her legal drama Suits - in May, 2016 as Harry promoted the 2017 Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style event he set up for injured military personnel, which kicks off in the city on Saturday (23Sep17).

Reports suggest the Prince and his lady will use the opening of the games to make their first official appearance as a couple.

Meghan recently opened up about their blossoming romance in a cover story for Vanity Fair magazine, telling the publication: "We're two people who are really happy and in love.

"I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."