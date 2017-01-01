Colin Firth becomes Italian citizen amid political 'uncertainty'

Actor Colin Firth is now an official Italian national after having been granted dual citizenship.

The British star has been married to Italian film producer and director Livia Giuggioli since 1997 and he recently made the plunge to become a citizen in his wife's native country after the couple has spent two decades occupying family homes in both the UK and Italy.

"We never really thought much about our different passports," Colin explained to the BBC. "But now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

Firth added his wife has also applied for a British passport in the wake of last year's (16) Brexit decision, which saw voters in the UK cast their ballots in favour of leaving the European Union.

Colin, 57, has publicly criticised the Brexit vote in the past, but insists he will still call the UK his home no matter what.

"I will always be extremely British — you only have to look at or listen to me," he joked.

Colin's two children with Livia were born in Rome and the kids already possess dual British-Italian citizenship. The Kingsman actor speaks Italian fluently after beginning to learn the language around the time he and his wife first met in the '90s.

Firth is also father to a son with his former flame Meg Tilly, who he dated for five years until their breakup in 1994.

His new international crime-fighting film Kingsman: The Golden Circle reached U.S. theatres on Friday (22Sep17).