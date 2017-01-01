NEWS Gary Oldman quietly marries for fifth time Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Gary Oldman has reportedly become a husband for the fifth time after marrying art curator Gisele Schmidt.



The Dark Knight star quietly married just before making an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Canada earlier this month (Sep17), according to PageSix.



The newlyweds even managed to hit the red carpet together at the industry event without calling attention to their fresh union, with the unassuming couple having smiled for cameras during the premiere of his new film Darkest Hour on 12 September (17).



Gary exchanged vows with Gisele in an intimate ceremony at his manager Doug Urbanski's Los Angeles home ahead of their departure for TIFF.



The veteran leading man began dating the writer while he was separated from fourth wife Alexandra Edenborough, who he was married to for seven years before divorcing in 2015. Art curator Gisele has been credited with helping her new husband with art projects in the past, linking avid photographer Gary with artist Ian Ruhter for a large-scale collaboration.



Gary, 59, was also married for two years to British actress Lesley Manville, who he shares son Alfie with, until their split in 1989. His marriage to American leading lady Uma Thurman was short-lived too – the two-year union ended in divorce in 1992. The father-of-three shares two children with his third wife Donya Fiorentino, a model-and-photographer who wed filmmaker David Fincher before tying the knot with Oldman in 1997. His relationship with Donya terminated in 2001 after a tense custody battle, with a judge deciding to grant Oldman with sole legal and physical custody of their sons.

