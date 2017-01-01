Kevin Hart thanks fans for their support amid sex tape scandal

Kevin Hart is thanking fans for their support amid his sex tape and extortion drama.

The 38-year-old Ride Along actor was allegedly asked to pay a seven-figure sum to avoid a sex tape being leaked, with the footage allegedly showing the comedian in a compromising situation with a woman other than his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish.

Last week (ends15Sep17), the Ride Along actor took to Instagram to openly apologise to his wife for his "recent behaviour" and also alluded to the incident during a short video.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. I should make smart decisions and recently I didn't," he stated. "I made a bad error in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did.

"And doing that I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to, whom I have talked to - my wife and my kids."

Now the actor is opening up further about the drama, insisting he will emerge a "better man" from it.

"We got a lot of s**t to talk about, people...," he said at a comedy show in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (23Sep17). "Before I go I want to tell y'all something and this is as real as it gets. The words of appreciation do no justice for what I feel for you guys... Let me tell you why I say that. I'm going through some s**t, I'm going through drama. And the best that you have when you're going through drama is a support group that chooses to ride with you."

"I say thank you from the bottom of my heart because I want you guys to understand that I'm not perfect...," he continued in the audio tape obtained by TMZ. "But I understand that things happen when they are supposed to, things happen for a reason and in this particular case guys I promise you I'm going to come out a better man, a better father, and a better husband."