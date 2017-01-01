Audrina Patridge thanks fans for support during 'difficult' time

Audrina Patridge thanked fans for their support during a "difficult" time as she reassured them she's doing okay.

The reality star, who was granted a temporary restraining order against estranged husband Corey Bohan earlier this week (ends24Sep17) after accusing him of being abusive, shared a video of her 15-month-old daughter Kirra on Instagram, in which the little girl laughed every time she caught sight of her own reflection in the mirror.

"Light of my life This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!" Audrina captioned the clip. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo."

A source told People that Audrina comes from a very "tight family" who are "protective" over her and parents, brother and sister are helping her to get through this emotional time.

"She's devastated," they revealed. "This is the end of a long-term relationship and she never wanted this to happen. It's a disappointment on so many levels to say the least. It's painful and it's really hard."

A representative for the mum-of-one has also confessed that all she wants is to be left alone so that she can rebuild her life and look after her daughter.

"Audrina's number one priority is her daughter right now. She just needs privacy at this time," the spokesperson told US Weekly.

Audrina and Corey had dated on and off since they meet in 2008. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in November (16).