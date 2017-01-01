NEWS Quentin Tarantino enjoys Kill Bill reunion at star-studded engagement party Newsdesk Share with :







Quentin Tarantino was reunited with his Kill Bill stars Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis and Harvey Keitel at his engagement party on Saturday (23Sep17).



The movie director celebrated his engagement to Israeli singer and model Daniela Pick at a bash held at Socialista in New York and hosted by legendary film producer Harvey Weinstein and his Marchesa designer wife Georgina Chapman.



According to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, Uma was among the famous faces who delivered a speech at the star-studded event, in which she referenced how generous Quentin has always been to her and said how thrilled she is to see him happy with Daniela.



Harvey, who has appeared in Quentin's films Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs and From Dusk Till Dawn, also spoke, laughing about his regular collaborations with the director: "I feel like I can't get rid of Quentin."



Quentin, 54, first met Daniela, 33, when he was in Israel promoting 2009 movie Inglourious Basterds. They reconnected in 2016, and he popped the question this summer.



Their roundabout route to love was referenced by Harvey in his speech, with the mogul telling Quentin: "When you make a movie like Inglourious Bastards not only did you get an Oscar but you got Daniela."



Harvey's producer brother Bob also spoke at the event, crediting Daniela for making Quentin more reachable as he laughed: "I've known Quentin for 26 years - in 26 years Quentin has never once returned my phone call. He met Daniela and finally gave me a call and I'm sure she was sitting right next to him telling him to call me."



The couple were reportedly given gifts including a Leica 35mm camera with an engraved case that read "Mr. And Mrs. Tarantino" from Harvey and Bob, while Georgina gave bride-to-be Daniela a diamond 'T' bracelet from Tiffany & Co. in reference to what will soon be her married name.



According to a source close to Quentin, their wedding is set to take place next year (18), although the pair have yet to settle on a location.

