Mindy Kaling 'anxious' about becoming a mother

Mindy Kaling is feeling "anxious" about becoming a mum for the first time.

It was first reported that The Mindy Project star was pregnant in July (17) and she confirmed the news last month in a preview clip from an interview with U.S. newsman Willie Geist on his Sunday Today show, which aired in full on Sunday (24Sep17).

In the rest of their chat, Willie told Mindy he thinks she will be a fun mother and she replied, "I'm really happy that's what I project. Right now, I just feel so anxious. But, I'd like to be the fun mum. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mum. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."

She also joked that being a mother will give her more of a right to judge other parents.

“It’s so easy to criticise parenting until you’re a parent. So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticise other parenting because I will have a child," she laughed.

In the preview clip from her interview, the 38-year-old told Willie that she is very excited about the prospect of starting a family of her own.

"It's so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling," she added.

The Office actress hasn't identified the father of her child or opened up about the baby's gender, but her The Mindy Project co-stars Beth Grant and Ed Weeks reportedly let slip she was expecting a girl during a PaleyFest event in September.

"I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," Beth said, while Ed added, "The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own."