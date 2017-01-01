Eddie Redmayne in talks to star in Oliver! remake - report

(Cover) - EN Movies - Eddie Redmayne is reportedly in talks to play Fagin in a new Oliver! film.

The Danish Girl star showed off his vocal skills in Les Miserables in 2012 and according to The Sun newspaper, Redmayne is hoping to make a return to musicals in the new film.

"Eddie has always wanted to play the part of Fagin," a source tells the publication. "It's a role that has been close to him since he was a child so this is a great opportunity and he's keen. He was in the stage production of Oliver! directed by Sam Mendes when he was ten but didn't get to be part of the gang and he has never given up on that dream. Eddie thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of singing live during filming for Les Mis and is excited at the prospect of doing it all over again in this."

Musical impresario Cameron Mackintosh, who owns the theatre rights to Lionel Bart's stage show based on Charles Dickens' novel Oliver Twist, has been trying to get a new Oliver! movie off the ground for several years.

If Redmayne signs on it will serve as a reunion for him and Mackintosh, who worked on Les Miserables with the actor.

It is also rumoured Adele is up for the part of Nancy - a petty criminal and prostitute who looks after the orphaned Oliver.

The original 1968 movie starred Ron Moody as crime chief Fagin, Shani Wallis as Nancy, Oliver Reed as her abusive lover Bill Sikes, and Mark Lester as Oliver. Directed by Carol Reed, it won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.