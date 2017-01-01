Kingsman: The Golden Circle tops the North American box office

(Cover) - EN Movies - Kingsman: The Golden Circle has shot to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (22-24Sep17).

The sequel, which stars Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, has earned $39 million (£28.9 million) to take the number one spot from horror movie It.

The sequel's opening beats its predecessor Kingsman: The Secret Circle, which earned $36.2 million (£26.8 million) when it was released in 2015. However, it comes in under projections of $40 million (£29.6 million).

Overseas the film has brought in $61 million (£45.2 million), to bring its global earnings to $100 million (£74.1 million).

Stephen King's It adaptation comes in at two with $30 million (£22.2 million), bringing its North American total to $266 million (£197.1 million). The thriller, starring Bill Skarsgard as creepy small town clown Pennywise, hit theatres earlier this month and has broken multiple records. It scored the highest-grossing horror film debut in history with $117.2 million (£86.8 million), as well as securing the title of the biggest September opening ever at the North American box office.

On Thursday (21Sep17), it surpassed The Exorcist to become the biggest-grossing horror film release in North American history, and a sequel is currently in the works.

Meanwhile, The Lego Ninjago Movie takes the third spot with $21.2 million (£15.7 million). The film was projected to earn between $27 (£20 million) and $32 million (£23.7 million) in its opening weekend.

American Assassin comes in fourth with $6.25 million (£4.6 million), while Jennifer Lawrence's mother! and Reese Witherspoon's Home Again tie for the fifth spot with $3.2 million (£2.4 million) each.