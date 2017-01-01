Tom Hiddleston praises Cate Blanchett’s Thor: Ragnarok performance

(Cover) - EN Movies - Tom Hiddleston didn’t need to give the “powerful” Cate Blanchett any pointers on playing a villain in the new Thor movie.

The British actor’s Marvel alter ego Loki, the god of mischief, has somewhat changed his motives in Thor: Ragnarok, the third instalment of the superhero franchise. Ditching his evil ways, it’s now Cate’s menacing character Hela, the goddess of death, who wreaks havoc on the planet of Asgard and Tom loved watching the actress at work.

“Cate Blanchett needs no pointers from me,” he laughed to slashfilm.com from the set of the movie. “This scene is huge fun to play, because it’s the first scene we’ve played together, so it was really enjoyable. I’m wondering how I can get my costume digitally created so I can wear pyjamas, too. She was saying, ‘How come you’re wearing your cape, and I’m not wearing mine?’ I think she’s going to blow people away, put simply. She is a naturally, incredibly powerful actor, and she’s brought all that power and wit to this part. It’s gonna be cool.”

Chris Hemsworth returns as the ruggedly handsome protagonist, with other Marvel actors including Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, also appearing.

With plenty of comedic moments injected into the film, Tom and his castmates appreciated the change of tone, especially as it allowed them all to have more fun.

“I think Chris is hilarious, and I’ve always known him as a hilarious man, even making the first film, when we first met. So I love that his comedy chops are being flexed and, I think it’s great for the tone; it’s great for the film,” the star grinned.

“We have the luxury of having established so much. Everybody knows Asgard; everybody knows the rules, so we can play with archetypes and tropes and expectations in a really fun way, I think. But the god of mischief has always had fun so...”

Thor: Ragnarok is due for release later this year (17).