Emilia Clarke will 'never forget' filming Han Solo movie

(Cover) - EN Movies - Emilia Clarke has praised director Ron Howard for making her time on the Han Solo movie one she will "never forget".

The Game of Thrones actress portrays Kira in the untitled Star Wars spin-off, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as the younger version of Harrison Ford's space smuggler Han Solo.

She wrapped filming her role at the weekend (23-24Sep17), and to mark the occasion she reposted a photo shared by Ron on Instagram and praised the director, who took over the job after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller exited the project.

"Well, now that really was an adventure. The perfection that is @realronhoward posted this little nugget and I had to share again," she wrote in the caption. "#untitledhansolomovie was a trip and a half but this genius here made it one I'll never forget."

She also referenced Ron's earlier acting role in beloved TV show Happy Days in her hashtags, which read, "#happydays #lotsandlotsofhappyronhowarddays #maytheforcebeuntitledhansolomoviebaby!"

In the snap, Emilia is wearing a black hoodie as she smiles for the photo with Ron.

Ron was equally gushing about Emilia in his Instagram caption, saying her absence could be felt.

"#emiliaclarke gave us a terrific performance & left!" he wrote. "She completed principal photography and is off on her next adventure. Busy girl. We miss her already! Talented & great to work with #UntitledHanSoloMovie."

Directing duo Lord and Miller left the project in June after clashing with producer and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer/executive producer Lawrence Kasdan, and Ron was named as their replacement days later.

When his new job was announced, Ron tweeted, "I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77. I hope to honour the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film."

The film, which also stars Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson, is slated for release next May.