Ryan Gosling grateful for chance to observe Harrison Ford on set of Blade Runner 2049

Ryan Gosling relished every minute of watching Harrison Ford bring his alter ego Rick Deckard back to life in Blade Runner 2049.

The 75-year-old actor reprises his hero role in the upcoming action film, a greatly-anticipated sequel to the original 1982 hit.

Ryan joins the new movie as Officer K, who after uncovering a dangerous secret that could cause havoc in society must hunt down former blade runner Rick after 30 years missing.

Describing the movie as an "incredible opportunity", the La La Land star was extremely excited at the chance to watch Harrison perform first-hand.

"(It means a lot to work with Harrison) not only because his movies have meant a lot to me, but because it was an opportunity to see how it's done, you know?" Ryan told Entertainment Tonight. "He's been creating all these seminal movie experiences for all of us. He's the one person who hasn't got to experience that, because he's been too busy making them. And so to have a window into how he does that was really great."

Harrison in return is a big fan of his co-star, praising the 36-year-old for making every movie "a challenge well met" and expressing his admiration for Ryan's work.

Harrison has an array of lovable characters under his belt, with adventurer Indiana Jones and Star Wars smuggler Han Solo also proving popular with fans. He stepped back into the shoes of the latter for 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though the actor insists it isn't something he'd take on lightly.

"(It's only) worth doing when there's a good script, and you're gonna advance the story and advance the understanding of the character and you're bringing something new to it," he added.