Prince Harry holds hands with Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry has officially gone public with his new romance by holding hands with actress Meghan Markle as they attended an Invictus Games event on Monday (25Sep17).

The couple began quietly dating after meeting in May, 2016 as the prince promoted his international Paralympic-style sporting competition in host city Toronto, Canada, where Meghan films her TV legal drama Suits.

They made their first public appearance together at the opening of the 2017 Invictus Games on Saturday (23Sep17), but kept their distance for the cameras, with Meghan seated a few rows in front of Harry.

The seating arrangement was in line with royal protocol, which states that couples aren't allowed to sit next to each other at formal events unless they are officially engaged.

However, Prince Harry was able to flaunt his romance with Meghan on Monday, as they stepped out together to attend a wheelchair tennis match between teams from New Zealand and Australia.

The loved-up pair held hands and smiled widely as the actress and her prince made their way into the venue, where they were cheered by onlookers. They also sat together in the front row, talking, laughing, and applauding the athletes, who are all injured military personnel.

The prince and his lady both dressed casually for the game, during which they kept their sunglasses on, with Harry wearing blue jeans and a dark polo shirt branded with the Invictus logo, while Meghan opted for a white button-down shirt and light blue jeans.

Meghan recently opened up about their blossoming romance, which was first confirmed in November (16), in a cover story for Vanity Fair magazine, telling the publication: "We're two people who are really happy and in love.

"I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand... this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy."