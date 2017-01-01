Kristen Bell not a fan of her kids' 'junk' crafts

Actress Kristen Bell has mixed feelings whenever her young daughters bring home their handmade crafts from school, because they're always "garbage sculptures".

The Frozen star isn't sentimental about the arts and crafts four-year-old Lincoln and two-year-old Delta are currently making in pre-school, because they're often just bits of "trash" stuck together and painted.

"They do a ton of crafting," she said on U.S. cooking show The Chew. "They pass the day (at pre-school) making stuff, and everything I get, when they come home, is like, the most bizarre (thing). I don't know what to do with it! This is my problem: what do you do with it...?"

Sharing a photo of a large square tile painted bright green, with a jar attached to it, covered in red and yellow paint and tissue paper, she remarked, "That's a piece of junk!"

Kristen has tried to sneakily throw out some of her kids' gifts, but she has always been caught.

"Every time I throw one away, they (her girls) just so happen to look in the trash can...," she lamented. "There's like, yoghurt caps from the trash (on their crafts)...!"

The "heavy" pieces also cause havoc when Kristen or her husband Dax Shepard try to take the trash out: "They break the garbage liner," she explained.

Kristen insists she's happy staff members at school are teaching the youngsters how to recycle materials, but she just doesn't want them back in her home.

"They reduce, reuse, recycle a lot, so I just get these garbage sculptures!," she cringed.