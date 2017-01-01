Julianne Hough to play fitness queen Betty Weider

(Cover) - EN Movies - Julianne Hough has been cast to play real-life model-turned-fitness guru Betty Weider in a new biopic.

The 29-year-old entertainment has been tapped by director George Gallo to appear in his upcoming feature Bigger, which will focus on brothers Joe and Ben Weider who together founded bodybuilding competitions including Mr. Olympia as well as setting up the International Federation of BodyBuilders and their own publishing company.

Joe married fashion star and Playboy model Betty in 1961 and together they helped set up Weider Publications' Shape magazine, for which she served as associate editor. She went on to immerse herself in muscle training and fronted various Weider Publications magazines including Jem and Muscle Builder.

Betty, now 82, and Joe, who passed away in 2013, also worked together on two fitness books; The Weider Book of Bodybuilding for Women and The Weider Body Book.

Julianne herself has appeared on the cover of Shape four times, showcasing her fit dancer's physique

The blonde beauty will be joined by the likes of Tyler Hoechlin, Aneurin Barnard and Kevin Durand in the movie, which Deadline reports is due to begin production in October (17).

Andy Weiss wrote the script from an original version penned by Brad and Ellen Furman.

The film will be Julianne's first since she became Mrs. Brooks Laich in early July (17). She wed the ice hockey star on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho and recently took to Instagram to remember their special day with a photo of her handsome husband.

"I'll never forget the moment I turned the corner and locked eyes with you. I knew that my future was in front of me, and WOW, did it look great!!!" she began her long post, in which she also shared her excitement at spending the rest of her life with Brooks.