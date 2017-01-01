NEWS Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly expecting a baby girl.



The 20-year-old reality star has yet to address rumours that she's pregnant, but the news was confirmed by a representative for her father Caitlyn Jenner on Monday (25Sep17). Now it has been claimed that Kylie and rapper Travis, who started dating in April (17), are to start their family with a daughter.



Sources close to the couple told TMZ.com that Travis has been telling friends Kylie is pregnant with a girl for the past two months. The insider added that Kylie is around five months pregnant and due to give birth around mid-January.



It was recently revealed that Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West are adding to her family with a third child, a second daughter, who is being carried by a surrogate. And the surrogate's due date is around the same time as Kylie's, meaning they will both be giving birth to their girls at similar times.



The gender news comes after a representative for Kylie's dad, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, appears to have confirmed Kylie's pregnancy in a comment to British newspaper The Sun.



When asked how Caitlyn learned Kylie was set to become a first-time mother, her publicist said, "All I can tell you is that it was some time ago."



Meanwhile, when asked about the news at Milan Fashion Week at the weekend, Kylie's mother Kris Jenner's response was deliberately vague, she told publication The Cut: "She’s not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening."



Kylie has yet to address the pregnancy report on her social media, instead preferring to share a throwback picture on her Instagram page on Monday in which she showed off a washboard stomach in a crop top and low-slung jeans and promoted her cosmetics.



"throwback. Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics," Kylie captioned the shot, which also showed her with a bright red pout.

