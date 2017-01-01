Domhnall Gleeson: 'The Last Jedi will be a different Star Wars film'

(Cover) - EN Movies - Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is planning his own "different" take on the franchise, according to actor Domhnall Gleeson.

Domhnall, 34, stars as General Hux in the new Star Wars movie, reprising his role from 2015's The Force Awakens.

Although Disney bosses insist actors keep plot details secret, the Irish star has revealed that the Looper director is planning to move away from tradition and put his own stamp on the film.

"They just tell us to keep our damn mouths shut," he tells British newspaper The Times. "Although what I will say is that Rian Johnson is a really interesting filmmaker and he's brought a lot of himself to the film, and that's what's going to make it different."

Despite roles in Star Wars being among Hollywood's most coveted parts, Domhnall delayed before agreeing to appear in The Force Awakens.

Although he was keen to work with its director, J.J. Abrams, the actor demanded to examine the script before he signed on to the project.

"Working on a film can be months, so you want to know what you're doing," he explains. "And with Star Wars that applies more than anything, because you have to sign a three-picture deal.

"So yes, I loved J.J.'s work before that, and I was desperate to work with him. But why would I sign up for something when I didn't know what it was? That doesn't suit me."

Unless his character is killed off in The Last Jedi he will be able to work with J.J. again in the final installment of the current Star Wars trilogy. The director was drafted in to helm it following the exit of Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow earlier this month (Sep17).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts in December (17), while Episode IX is due in cinemas in 2019.