Julia Stiles ties the knot in 'shotgun wedding'

Pregnant actress Julia Stiles is a married woman after quietly exchanging vows with her fiance in early September (17).

The Jason Bourne star became engaged to Preston J. Cook on Christmas Eve (24Dec) in 2015, and on Tuesday (26Sep17), Julia revealed the couple has been living as husband and wife for the past three weeks.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" the mother-to-be captioned a photo of Preston's hand resting on her bulging baby belly. The couple's wedding rings can clearly be seen in the snap from their wedding day, which she reveals took place in Seattle, Washington.

Julia did not share any further information in the Instagram post, but her representative has since told Us Weekly the wedding was an intimate affair.

"They got married (over the) Labor Day weekend," the spokesperson said, "with two friends on the beach in Seattle."

The couple met on the set of 2015's Go With Me, while Cook was working as a camera assistant.

Last year (16), Julia admitted she and her then-fiance were taking wedding planning "really slow", although she wasn't opposed to returning to Isla Grande in Colombia for the nuptials, as it was where Preston had popped the question.

The actress and her new husband are now preparing for another big change in their lives as they await the arrival of their first child.

Julia went public with her pregnancy news in June (17), after posing for a photograph while holding her growing belly during a visit to London's Magic FM radio station, where she was promoting her new TV show Riviera.