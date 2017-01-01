Bella Thorne kisses YouTube star on social media

Actress/singer Bella Thorne has sparked rumours of a new romance with a female YouTube star after locking lips on social media.

Aspiring rapper Tana Mongeau expressed her desire to "date" Bella in a post on Twitter in early September (17), and it appears she has since achieved her goal as the 19-year-old Shake It Up star shared a raunchy image of the pair getting intimate on Monday (25Sep17).

"who is shook (sic)?," Bella captioned the snap, in which she was featured grabbing Tana's face as she leaned in to kiss her with tongue.

Tana responded to the post by writing, "me cause i miss u baby (sic)."

She then uploaded her own pictures from the make-out session and tweeted, "Dreams do come true kids."

Tana also suggested she and Bella were now dating as she added, "Mineeee," alongside the images on Instagram.

The two ladies seemingly grew close over the weekend (23-24Sep17) after attending the three-day Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas, where Tana lives.

The actress' headline-grabbing display with Tana comes just over a year after Bella revealed she is bisexual, and confessed to Harper's Bazaar magazine in April (17), "I've done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl."

She also courted controversy in May (17), when she was briefly linked to Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 34.

Bella previously also dated actors Gregg Sulkin and Tyler Posey, before becoming caught up in a reported love triangle with the Teen Wolf star and singer Charlie Puth last December (16).