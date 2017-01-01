Jordana Brewster hoping co-star can settle girl power dispute with Fast & Furious bosses

(Cover) - EN Movies - Jordana Brewster is hoping Fast and Furious castmate Michelle Rodriguez can work out her differences with the film franchise's writers because she would hate to see her walk away.

The 39-year-old has threatened to quit her role as Letty Ortiz if film bosses don't create stronger roles for Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson's female co-stars, demanding writers come up with better storylines for their actresses.

She timed her outburst with the digital release of the Fate of the Furious in June (17), stating, "I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one (film). Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise."

Michelle has since told movie bosses she wants more scenes, in which she actually talks to her female castmates.

"I'd like to see them (women in the film) talk to each other for a change," she recently told TMZ. "I could count with (the fingers on) one hand how many times I've talked with the female actresses in the franchise and I think that's kind of sad.

"My path is about female empowerment and if I'm feeling a bit stagnant in that area then I'm gonna have to move on. Evolve or die, baby."

Now, castmate Brewster has weighed in, admitting she would hate to see Rodriguez walk away from the final two films.

"I'm all for girl power," she tells Us Weekly. "I think that it would be wonderful for the girls to have stronger storylines, and I hope she (Rodriguez) never leaves, because she is such an integral part (of the film franchise). She's so amazing and I love working with her, so I think it will all work out in the end."