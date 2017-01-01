Leonardo DiCaprio to play President Roosevelt in new Martin Scorsese film

(Cover) - EN Movies - Leonardo DiCaprio will be reuniting with director Martin Scorsese to play iconic U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.

The Academy Award winners have become a dynamic duo in the movie industry after working together several times since the early 2000s on hit films such as Gangs of New York, The Departed, The Aviator, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street, and they are due to capture audiences again with their new political biopic, titled Roosevelt.

According to Deadline, the Hollywood heavyweights plan to spotlight the 26th American President's conservation achievements, an aspect of Roosevelt's legacy that is dear to DiCaprio's heart - the actor recently donated $20 million (£15 million) to environmental groups in a bid to fight climate change through his The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation charity.

When Teddy Roosevelt was commander in chief from 1901 to 1909, he issued executive orders to establish 150 million acres of forest reserves across the country, making him the first U.S. leader in the nation's history to take up environmental protection as a key aspect of the presidential political agenda.

Roosevelt was also the youngest president ever to take office at 42 and, after leaving the White House, he took up a two-year South American expedition in the Amazonian jungle before passing away in 1919.

Scorsese and DiCaprio's Roosevelt will feature a script written by Scott Bloom. Leonardo has also signed up to produce the drama through his Appian Way production company, alongside Scorsese.

Meanwhile, the director/producer and his favourite leading man are also reportedly in talks to join forces again for a new The Joker origin movie. The filmmaker, who is a producer of the project, is trying to convince DiCaprio to portray Batman's nemesis, according to sources.