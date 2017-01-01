Aidan Gillen cast as Queen's manager in Bohemian Rhapsody

(Cover) - EN Movies - Former Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen will portray Queen's former manager in upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The actor has joined the cast as John Reid, who served as the manager of Freddie Mercury's band from 1975 to 1978, when he was replaced by Jim Beach, who will be portrayed in the film by The Night Manager's Tom Hollander.

Rami Malek will star as flamboyant frontman Freddie in Bryan Singer's movie, with Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Gwilym Lee as lead guitarist Brian May.

Also featured in key roles are Lucy Boynton, who has landed the part of Mercury's ex-girlfriend and companion Mary Austin, while Irish actor Aaron McCusker has signed on to play the late singer's gay lover, Jim Hutton.

Reports recently suggested Wayne's World comedian Mike Myers was in talks for an appearance too, although details surrounding the role he would potentially play have yet to be released.

Production on the long-gestating project, which was previously set to star Sacha Baron Cohen as Mercury, recently got underway with images of Malek as Mercury onstage at Live Aid released online.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set for a Christmas, 2018 release.

The film is the latest addition to Gillen's packed schedule - the Irish actor, whose scheming Game of Thrones character Lord Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish was killed off in the epic season seven finale, has also signed on to play Irish literary icon James Joyce in new movie James And Lucia, as well as beloved Irish comedian Dave Allen in a forthcoming BBC drama.

Gillen recently reprised his role as Janson in Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which will hit theatres in January (18), and was added to the cast for the new season four of hit TV series Peaky Blinders.