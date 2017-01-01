Kate Winslet felt personal connection to The Mountain Between Us

Kate Winslet was "so moved" by the plot of her new survival romance The Mountain Between Us because it closely mirrored her own love story with husband Ned Rocknroll.

The Titanic actress stars alongside Idris Elba in the drama, about two strangers who fall in love after their plane crashes in the freezing wilderness.

The film is based on author Charles Martin's bestselling 2011 novel of the same name, but Kate admits the storyline could very well have been lifted from her own life. Soon after meeting her now-husband, the pair survived a blaze together while on vacation at the British Virgin Islands home of billionaire businessman Richard Branson, Ned's uncle, back in 2011.

"When I first read this script, I was so moved by it because that really did happen to me," she shared on U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America. "I met my husband, and then the following day, the house that we were in burned (down).

"This was in the Caribbean exactly six years ago, and then that man (Ned), that great stranger who was wonderful at keeping my kids' spirits up and making them laugh, became my husband, so I really loved this story, because you should never judge a stranger."

"You really, really don't (know where you'll find love)," smiled mum-of-three Kate, who wed for the third time in 2012.

The Mountain Between Us was filmed in the Canadian Rockies, and although the British beauty loved working in such "beautiful" surroundings, the below freezing temperatures made it hard for her to properly recite her lines on set.

"I have to say, it is really hard (to formulate words)," she explained. "Your face really freezes, your pee freezes... things like that...! You have an appreciation for comforts in life, for a decent bathroom, let me tell you!"

The movie, directed by Hany Abu-Assad, opens in theatres from next week (begs02Oct17).