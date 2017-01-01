Patrick Stewart to receive two film festival honours

(Cover) - EN Movies - Patrick Stewart is to be honoured with acting prizes at film festivals in The Hamptons and Savannah, Georgia in October (17).

The British acting veteran will first receive the Variety creative impact in acting award at the 25th annual Hamptons International Film Festival on 7 October at East Hampton Middle School in Long Island, New York.

"The Hamptons International Film Festival is proud to honour Patrick Stewart at our 25th anniversary," said Anne Chaisson, the festival's executive director, in a statement. "He is one of the most renowned and talented actors in the industry. He has shown incredible versatility with different roles throughout his career in film, television, and on stage."

He will be presented with the award during an "A Conversation With" event hosted by Steven Gaydos, vice president and executive editor of Variety, who praised Patrick's recent return as mutant Charles Xavier/Professor X in the X-Men spin-off movie Logan.

"Internationally known, respected, and beloved for his work on screens and stages of all sizes, Sir Patrick's work in James Mangold's Logan this year ranks with his best, and provides a wonderful opportunity to revisit Stewart's admirable and still-thriving body of work," Gaydos said in a statement.

The 77-year-old has also been named as the recipient of the Legends of Cinema Award by executives of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), who run the Savannah Film Festival. He will receive the prize on 29 October, just weeks after his previous honour.

SCAD executives will also fete Salma Hayek with the Outstanding Achievement in Cinema Award, Robert Pattinson with the Maverick prize, and Holly Hunter with the Icon accolade.

Other honorees include John Boyega, who will receive the Vanguard Award, and Aaron Sorkin, the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Directing Award.