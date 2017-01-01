Mandy Moore planning low-key wedding as she confirms engagement to Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore wants her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith to be a small low-key ceremony reserved for close family and friends.

The This Is Us actress' co-stars confirmed she was engaged to the Middle Brother musician earlier this month (Sep17), and now the star has opened up about her plans for her nuptials.

Mandy, whose seven year marriage to another rocker, Ryan Adams, ended in divorce last year (16), tells Us Weekly magazine, "This is my second go-round. I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again.

"I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends."

Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas, Mandy's co-stars from the TV show, confirmed the news she was planning to wed Taylor after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in Los Angeles.

Her previous marriage to Ryan ended in heartbreak when they split in January 2015, and they finalised their divorce a year later.

The 33-year-old star has spoken about how she struggled to come to terms with the end of her first marriage.

"There are moments of being curled up in a ball on the floor," Mandy told People magazine. "It's really hard. But I've moved on... I do believe things happen for a reason. And I think I had that mantra moving through the trying times."

Opening up about the reasons for her split, she added, "My story deviated in a different direction than I expected. But ultimately, life is about being happy and fulfilled and sometimes that means making hard choices. I wasn't a participant in my own life for awhile."

Mandy appeared on the red carpet for the first time since her engagement as she attended the This Is Us season two premiere on Tuesday (26Sep17) the same day the episode aired on U.S. network NBC.