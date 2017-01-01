Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer congratulates Khloe Kardashian on pregnancy

Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Jeff Jenkins has seemingly confirmed Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy news by congratulating her on Instagram.

It was reported on Tuesday (26Sep17) that the reality TV star is three months pregnant with her first child with basketball star boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The family have yet to comment on the reports, but the show's executive producer Jeff took to social media to congratulate the couple, with fans taking his message as confirmation.

"Congrats my beautiful Khloe! You will be a great mom! God bless you all three! Mwah!!! @khloekardashian," he wrote alongside a picture of the 33-year-old and Tristan, who she began dating last year.

The pregnancy reports have also left fans wondering if the pair had actually spilled the beans earlier. Back in June, she shared a series of Polaroid photographs of her feeding Tristan on her Instagram Story and wrote on one snap, "Dad + Mom" and the date, "6.25.17" on another. Her post sparked speculation at the time, but sources told TMZ.com that they were simply affectionate nicknames they had for each other.

The fresh report comes hot on the heels of rumours her half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Travis Scott, and her sister Kim Kardashian is expecting to have her third child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

Their pal Malika Haqq recently told Mail Online that it was nice to see the clan expanding, saying, "Yes it is, they are very family-orientated," before cryptically adding, "Being close, I can say it, and it is a part of their life that they have allowed people into, you will continue to see the family dynamic grow."

None of the reports have been confirmed by the family, with Kris Jenner telling show producer Ryan Seacrest, "Kylie's not confirming anything," and Kim claiming a tabloid used "fake quotes" to make it seem like Kylie's father Caitlyn had given confirmation.

Many fans have taken to social media with the theory that they will be addressed on the premiere episode of season 10 of KUTWK, which airs in the U.S. on Sunday (01Oct17).