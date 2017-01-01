Jane Fonda unhappy with plastic surgery question during talk show chat

Jane Fonda clashed with U.S. newswoman-turned-talk show host Megyn Kelly on Wednesday (27Sep17) when she was asked about plastic surgery.

Kelly, who launched her new Today show segment on Monday (25Sep17), sat down with Fonda and her Our Souls at Night co-star Robert Redford for a chat and the get together quickly turned frosty when the host quizzed her guest about her appearance.

"You’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength - and unapologetically,” Megyn said, adding, "You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?"

But Fonda wasn't prepared for the question and answered, "We really want to talk about that now?"

As Kelly attempted to take another swipe at the question, telling her guest, "Well, one of the things people think about when they look at you, is how amazing you look...", Fonda quickly changed the subject, stating, "Thanks. Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself... Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."

It hasn't been a great first week for Megyn - Will & Grace star Debra Messing admitted she regretted appearing on Kelly's premiere show on Monday after the way a gay fan was treated on camera.

When a fan asked her on Instagram why she had appeared on Kelly's show, Debra replied, "Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning. The itinerary just said Today Show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

Kelly, who moved to NBC from Fox News earlier this year, received criticism for the interview, during which she brought out Will & Grace fan Russell Turner to meet the cast of the show.

"Is it true that you became a lawyer - and you became gay - because of Will?" Kelly asked him, while Turner gamely replied, "I look at Will Truman and I'm like, 'He has it made!' Lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta."

Kelly then surprised Turner by giving him two free tickets for a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles and as the fan cheered and the audience applauded, she quipped, "I don't know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"