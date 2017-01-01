Jane Fonda slams Megyn Kelly after 'weird' interview

Jane Fonda has criticised U.S. newswoman Megyn Kelly for her "weird" line of questioning during their TV showdown on Wednesday (27Sep17).

Their awkward interaction grabbed headlines after the legendary actress was forced to change the subject as Kelly asked the star about her plastic surgery procedures.

"You’ve been an example to everyone, on how to age beautifully and with strength - and unapologetically,” Megyn said, adding, "You admit you had work done. I think it’s to your credit. You look amazing. I read you felt you’re not proud to admit you had work done, why not?"

"We really want to talk about that now?," frosty Fonda replied before calling attention to her new movie Our Souls at Night as Kelly tried to take another swipe at the 79-year-old on her past cosmetic operations, by asking her for her youthful secrets.

"Good attitude. Good posture. Take care of myself...," Jane snapped back. "Let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."

Asked about the interview a few hours after her TV chat with Kelly, Jane admitted she was taken aback by Megyn's inquiries.

"Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob (co-star Robert Redford) is right here (sitting next to me on set), it’s a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not," she told ET. "I’ve talked about it (but it) seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

Her Our Souls at Night co-star added, "I think Jane didn’t want to go there. I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery or her look. It was about the quality of the performance," before admitting, "I wasn’t paying a lot of attention."