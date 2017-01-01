Nicole Kidman pushes for women to support one another in tough new essay

Nicole Kidman has taken her message about domestic violence and woman power to the pages of Porter magazine by penning an open letter to females everywhere.

The actress hit the headlines when she opened up about female empowerment and abuse while accepting her Emmy Award for playing a beaten wife in Big Little Lies earlier this month (Sep17), and she admits the fall-out from her comments has made her "more aware than ever" of the need for women to support each other.

In the letter, the 50-year-old writes: "It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl. This conviction has guided me tremendously as I have pursued my career as an actor and a producer.

"It has guided my choices to often portray strong, independent women who go against the expectations of society. And it has been my driving force to make it in an industry that is still largely run by men. More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion."

Nicole goes on to urge readers to realise "our respective dreams and goals", adding, "We are strong and beautiful in myriad ways... (and) we can do whatever we set our minds on."

Kidman has been named one of the magazine's 50 leading women from around the world. Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift and African-American ballet dancer Misty Copeland are also on the list.