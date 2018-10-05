Michelle Williams in negotiations to join Venom

(Cover) - EN Movies - Michelle Williams is reportedly in talks to join Tom Hardy in Spider-Man movie spin-off Venom.

Details about the Manchester By the Sea star's role are being kept under wraps, but according to Variety.com she will play a district attorney and a possible love interest of Hardy's if she signs on.

Rogue One's Riz Ahmed has also reportedly joined the film, but his role has not been revealed.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the film, which is scheduled to go into production in October (17). Sony executives have previously stated that the film will be a separate project to the Spider-Man universe, which includes this year's (17) Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the comic books, Venom is a photographer named Eddie Brock, who turns into Venom after his body is taken over by a fictional alien parasite. He originally set out to destroy Spider-Man, but subsequently becomes an ally, and appears alongside many other Marvel Comics' characters.

Hardy signed on for the role in May (17), but the character was first introduced on the big screen in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, where he was portrayed by Topher Grace. The character has also been seen in films with Iron Man, Deadpool, Hulk, and other Marvel Comics superheroes.

The movie is set to hit theatres on 5 October, 2018.