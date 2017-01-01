Shannen Doherty: 'Cancer has made me a better person'

Shannen Doherty has improved as a person after fighting off cancer.

The 46-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star is still recovering from a two-year breast cancer battle, and although she'd rather not go through the health crisis again, Shannen believes she has come out of it more whole and more present.

"It has made me a better person," she tells Life & Style magazine. "It taught me a different kind of strength... Now it comes from more of a vulnerable space, which I think is a good thing.

"I feel blessed that I’m in remission, (and) I feel blessed I had cancer in the first place. I'm very happy. It's a second chance at life."

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and went through bouts of chemotherapy and radiation, but she wouldn't trade her fight for anything, because it made her six-year marriage to photographer husband Kurt Iswarienko "a thousand times stronger" and brought her closer to her mum and friends like Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was with her every step of the way and offered her encouragement when Shannen was at her lowest.

Doherty is now hoping to help other people who are battling cancer by joining her oncologist, Dr. Lawrence Piro, to raise awareness about the disease: "I get to hang out with this amazing man, Dr. Piro, and bring awareness to cancer and all the work that has been done,” Shannen tells the publication. "It feels fantastic!"

She recently returned to work on TV series Heathers, just months after being given the all-clear in April (17).

“Was back on set today,” Shannen captioned a shot of herself last month (Aug17). “It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak (sic), not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast.

"I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director."