The Mountain Between Us film crew couldn't turn off cameras for fear they'd freeze

The freezing conditions on the set of Kate Winslet's new movie The Mountain Between Us were so severe director Hany Abu-Assad had to keep his cameras running through the night.

The crew used special filming equipment to capture the Titanic star and Idris Elba's close-ups from a distance on location in wintry Vancouver, Canada, to make sure cameras didn't pick up footprints, and the filmmaker was so worried the gear would freeze when he stopped shooting.

"We flew up to 10,000 feet altitude every day and shooting at minus-38 was our coldest temperature," Winslet explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show in America on Tuesday (26Sep17).

"We had a special lens that was made for the film so that they could shoot Idris and I in extreme close up when we were 200 feet away... and that camera did have to stay permanently on and they would literally do a night watch, because if they turned it off, it would freeze."

Kate feels like a true survivor after putting her comfort levels to the test while filming the bleak new movie, confessing she wishes she had braved the big freeze and taken more photos of the beauty which surrounded her daily on set.

"I have no photos, really, from the shoot because just to take your hand out of your glove for two seconds... first of all your iPhone just breaks anyway... your hand, it's freezing."

And she was forever on avalanche watch, despite the fact she was surrounded by safety experts.

"I'd get out of the helicopter and I'd go, 'This is fantastic... That one is gonna go and maybe that one is gonna go... Where am I gonna run?' I would always be behind the Porta Potty... I was like, 'If that one goes, the Porta Potty's mine!'"